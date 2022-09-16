When Allison Rice began her job as a bartender at the The Shed BBQ on Burbank Drive three months ago, her charisma and bubbly personality charmed both coworkers and customers alike.
Set to graduate from Louisiana State University in May, the 21-year-old marketing major was endlessly creative, her former boss, Chez Ciccone, said. But with her sights set on an internship with the American Dermatology Association, she had recently worked her last shift.
“We are so proud of the direction you are taking,” Ciccone recalled telling her during their last conversation. “You’ve got your entire life ahead of you. We wish you the best of luck and you’re always welcome to come back and pick up a shift here whenever you’d like.”
That future was cut short Friday when Rice was found shot to death inside her car on Government Street, eliciting renewed calls from the mayor and from residents to end the wave of violence plaguing the city.
But for Rice’s grieving family, it’s already too late.
Susie Rice Granier, Rice’s aunt and godmother, said her niece was a “free spirit” who loved to dance and sing. Her death has left a dark cloud over her large extended family, Granier said.
“The loss of a child, you can never get over that,” she said. “The holidays are coming up. It’s going to be sad. It’s going to be really sad.”
Granier said she and her husband were on their way to visit their son at his military base in Florida when they got the call.
“We just stopped at the stop sign and cried,” she said. “That's all we could do.”
According to Baton Rouge police, authorities received a call for the shooting just before 2:30 a.m. When they arrived at the scene in the 1500 block of Government Street, near South 15th Street, they found the LSU senior inside her car. She had been shot multiple times.
The killing was the 74th to take place in East Baton Rouge Parish this year, based on records kept by The Advocate.
LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard confirmed Rice was a student at the university.
In a statement Friday, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said she would meet with the administrators and student leaders of LSU, Southern and Baton Rouge Community College to discuss ways to keep students safe.
“Our university is an essential part of the fabric of Baton Rouge,” she said. “It is of the utmost importance as we welcome students from across our state and the nation that we create a safe environment.”