Baton Rouge police discovered possible explosive material at a building on Plank Road Thursday afternoon, prompting a response from local and federal authorities, officials said.
Officers had responded around 1 p.m. to the 2000 block of Plank Road following reports of someone there suffering a self-inflicted gunshot injury, according to Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr.
Authorities cleared the building, McKneely said as bomb crews were investigated inside. They later appeared to detonate an item outside of the buidling.
Can't see video below? Click here.
Emergency crews transported the person who was injured to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, McKneely said.
Check back for updates on this developing story.