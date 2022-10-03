Three Washington Parish Jail inmates were arrested Monday for assaulting another inmate, the local sheriff's office said.
Investigators said Elisha Brown, 20, of Hammond initiated an unprovoked assault against another inmate and was soon joined by Travon D. Washington, 21, of Amite and Aaron Little Jr. of Bogalusa.
Brown and Washington were initially booked by Washington Parish Sheriff's detectives on Aug. 28, 2021 and accused of second-degree murder in the death of Xykie Barker, along with aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, battery and three counts of theft of a firearm.
Washington faces one additional count of battery for the 2021 arrests.
Little was first booked on July 1, 2022, on first-degree murder, armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm, illegal use of a weapon and battery.
“Being inmates does not prevent additional arrests,” stated Sheriff Randy Seal. “If you do a crime, you will be arrested and prosecuted. These three young men are already facing serious charges and now they are accumulating additional charges. Violent behavior is not tolerated in our community; nor is it tolerated in our jail.”