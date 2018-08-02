Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison on Thursday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Sarah Dibenedetto, 29, 9124 Old Hammond Highway, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and obstruction of highway.
- Billy Porter, 42, 909 Ruby Road, Bogalusa, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control, reckless operation and driver's license required.
- Krystal Spriggs, 29, 6444 S. River Road, Brusly, first-offense DWI, speeding and reckless operation.