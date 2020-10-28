Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Sunday and noon Wednesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Jasper Cole, 48, 2114 Goudchaux St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.
- Jose Murillo-Diaz, 43, 2011 Mill St., Lake Charles, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle, improper lane usage and driver's license required.
- Sylvester Mullen, 35, 9203 Hallwood Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage and careless operation.