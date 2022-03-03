A 21-year-old man has been arrested, accused of fatally shooting someone at a motel on Rieger Road near Siegen Lane last month, documents from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office say.
James Douglas got into an argument with someone at the Super 8 Motel on Feb. 12, and a third person tried to intervene before the argument escalated, according to an affidavit. Douglas pursued that third person around the motel, and a witness heard him say "I'm gunna make him pay for this, I'm gunna go get my Rod," the document says.
Several witnesses then saw Douglas walk up to the man and shoot him "numerous times" before fleeing the scene, the affidavit says. The victim was brought to the hospital, where he died.
The incident was caught on surveillance footage, deputies said.
Douglas was booked on a count of second degree murder, no drivers license and careless operation of a vehicle.