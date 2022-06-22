Baton Rouge firefighters who showed up to fight a blaze Wednesday at a fourplex near Brightside Drive found a body inside one of the apartments, the department said.
Around 4 a.m., a neighbor called the Baton Rouge Fire Department reporting smoke in her apartment, spokesman Curt Monte said in a news release. When firefighters arrived at the building on 1653 South Brightside View, the fire was already out, but there was heavy smoke inside the next-door apartment.
They entered the apartments and found someone dead on the living room couch, the release said. An investigation is underway; the coroner will identify the body and a cause of death.