Police have identified a man killed in a deadly shooting off Old Hammond Highway.
34-year-old Marquis McCoy, of Baton Rouge, was found suffering from gunshot wounds at an apartment complex around 6 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Boulevard de Province, said Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.
McCoy died at the hospital after being transported from the scene. His death is the latest in a series of fatal shootings that have spiked in recent weeks.
Two other men were fatally shot in separate incidents that happened within 24 hours between Saturday night and Sunday. The month of November has seen a marked increase in homicides in Baton Rouge, with most occurring on weekends.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Police Chief Murphy Paul issued a statement Monday evening in response.
"I want to reassure our citizens that we are continuously taking steps to address violence in our city," Broome said in the statement. "There will always be ebbs and flows when it comes to crime and we are being proactive to stop it."
BRPD has pledged "more boots on the ground" to solve the homicides, with several dozen officers from specialized units reassigned to conduct patrols in designated areas.
But as the end of 2019 approaches, the city's homicide tally is lower than in previous years despite the recent weekend spikes. Officials hope those numbers will continue trending downward after 2017 — the parish's deadliest year in recorded history, which saw more than 100 killings as Baton Rouge's homicide rate outpaced Chicago's.
Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact authorities at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.