A man held at the East Baton Rouge Parish prison died over a drug overdose last week after another inmate conspired to smuggle into the pretrial facility drugs hidden inside an electric toothbrush, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
Keith Rushing, 41, of Baton Rouge, was taken to a hospital with the other inmate on Sept. 6, EBRSO spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said, after both men were treated with Narcan, a drug used to resuscitate people experiencing opioid overdoses. The other inmate survived the suspected overdose but Rushing died in the hospital, Hicks said.
A preliminary toxicology report shows Rushing had fentanyl in his system, Hicks said. The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office will rule on an official cause of death.
Rushing's death is at least the third inside parish prison this year, all of which have involved suspected opioid overdoses. The facility's outsized death rate has for years drawn scrutiny from activists and officials.
At the time he died, Rushing was being held on drugs and weapons allegations plus counts of simple criminal damage to property, theft and forgery, Hicks said.
The other inmate, Dewayne Powell, 28, faces new counts of drug distribution and escape from a corrections facility after deputies found that he asked his girlfriend, Ebony Bailey, to package drugs in a toothbrush and throw it over the jail's fence, Hicks said. Powell ripped a toilet out of the jail wall so he could get outside to the recreation yard and retrieve the toothbrush, Hicks said.
Bailey was arrested on counts of drug distribution and smuggling contraband into a penal facility. It was not immediately clear Tuesday whether either Bailey or Powell had lawyers.