After a veteran Baton Rouge police officer received a lengthy unpaid suspension for performing searches under questionable circumstances on three separate occasions, the police chief agreed Monday to reconsider his discipline after the local civil service board failed to reach consensus on whether the punishment violated state law.

The discipline appeal hearing Monday marked the latest display of tension between Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul and some of his subordinates. This ongoing feud has often spilled over into public forums and recently raised questions about tax dollars being wasted during the discipline appeal process.

Based on a technicality, the Baton Rouge Fire and Police Civil Service Board told Paul to reconsider recent discipline handed down to Sgt. Ken Camallo, who had appealed his suspension.

All three discipline cases against him arose after a federal judge excoriated the officer in a ruling last December, saying Camallo conducted a traffic stop "on the thinnest of pretext" and then carried out an "unjustified, warrantless" search of a nearby Brookstown apartment. The search was so bad that the officers involved could face criminal trespassing charges, the judge said.

Federal judge voids gun charge, calls bad BRPD bust a 'foul' against justice system Almost a year after the January 2020 traffic stop that landed Clarence Green in jail on a gun possession charge, federal prosecutors in Baton …

That statement from Chief District Judge Brian Jackson accompanied his decision to drop the case against Clarence Green, who was arrested after Camallo and other officers found an illegal gun hidden in his underwear. Camallo was the lead officer in the case.

Green, who spent five months in jail on the charge during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, later received a $35,000 settlement from the City of Baton Rouge.

The case has since received widespread publicity and prompted public outcry, with criticism largely focused on one aspect of the case missing from the disciplinary findings: when officers searched Green and his teenage brother after the traffic stop by looking in their underwear and groping their genitals in public view. Neither the judge nor the police chief had a problem with that particular search given the circumstances.

After the settlement was awarded to Green, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said the award was a first step, but the officers involved must be personally held accountable: "We take all actions of this sort very seriously. We cannot go down a path that continues to tear at the fabric of trust between law enforcement and citizens."

After federal judge calls bad BRPD bust 'foul' against justice system, city pays $35,000 settlement After a federal judge excoriated a Baton Rouge police officer for conducting a questionable traffic stop and warrantless search, the East Bato…

That accountability came under fire during the civil service meeting Monday morning, which lasted about two hours and focused largely on procedural issues, not the allegations against Camallo.

In addition to the Green case, Camallo was accused of conducting two more questionable searches during separate investigations over the past few years.

The board debated whether Paul had violated state civil service law by suspending Camallo for 200 days total in the three different cases. The law forbids an aggregate suspension exceeding 90-days per year, reasoning that anything more serious would warrant termination.

In this case, Camallo received three overlapping suspensions — for 75 days, 65 days and 60 days — to be served concurrently. He was also demoted from sergeant to corporal.

Floyd Falcon, the board attorney, said he recently spoke with legal counsel for the Office of State Examiner, which advises municipal civil service boards across the state. Falcon said the lawyer concluded the suspensions were not permitted.

But attorneys for Paul argued Camallo was without pay for 75 days, well below the 90-day threshold, despite receiving the additional concurrent suspensions.

BRPD officers who conducted warrantless search violated policy, police chief says Leaders of the Baton Rouge Police Department affirmed Friday that officers violated internal policies when they entered an apartment — uninvit…

Board members were divided on the issue: Two agreed with their attorney and the other three disagreed.

So they decided to kick the case back to the chief, directing him to resolve the issue, which could mean reducing all three suspensions. Paul said his intention was not to terminate Camallo, though the lengthy suspensions serve as a clear warning

When asked whether he could avoid such questions about concurrent sentences in the future, Paul said the board had his word. The easy agreement was refreshing after several recent appeal hearings that grew so contentious they lasted well into the evening hours.

Because of such marathon hearings, Falcon recently submitted his resignation effective Aug. 31 and members of the East Baton Rouge Metro Council expressed concern about the trend, which Paul attributed to more officers fighting back against his discipline decisions. Board Chair Robb Moruzzi reiterated Monday that he has been researching how to limit extraneous testimony during the hearings.

Are marathon BRPD discipline appeal hearings a waste of tax dollars? Metro Council weighs in As tension increases between the Baton Rouge police chief and some of his subordinates, a relatively obscure local board has become the backdr…

In addition to Camallo, Officer Troy Lawrence Jr., was investigated for his role in the warrantless apartment search, but department officials said Monday that his discipline case remains ongoing.

The two officers searched a bedroom belonging to Green and his juvenile brother after the traffic stop, receiving reluctant consent from their mother and ultimately finding a rifle and shotgun, according to reports and bodycam footage. The officers filed no charges based on those discoveries, and the mother said she was glad the weapons had been located, records show. The search was conducted after the officers entered the apartment without permission and started poking around.

In 2017, District Judge James Brady threw out evidence from what he deemed an illegal search of a FEMA trailer, which turned up an assault rifle, makeshift explosives and marijuana. Brady found no evidence to justify what Camallo described as a "protective sweep," and prosecutors quickly dismissed the case.

In 2019, Camallo said he got permission from a homeowner to search her house, where he found a suspect hiding in a bedroom closet. But investigators were unable to confirm that she gave permission after reviewing his bodycam footage, according to a disciplinary letter.

All three cases raise questions about how police officers should respond to often messy circumstances they encounter on the job — and what happens when they cross a line.

According to his disciplinary letters, Camallo is regarded by his supervisors and federal investigators as an experienced, hard-working and compassionate patrolman. He has served more than two decades with the department.