A Baton Rouge man was arrested Sunday morning and accused of setting a house on fire not long after moving in as its newest tenant.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire on Canonicus Street around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release. No one was injured in the fire, but investigators determined arson was the cause.
Dewayne Sharkey, 41, told authorities the homeowner had stolen his credit card and kept too much of his rent money, according to his arrest report. He said he was upset about that situation and "voices told him he should set the house on fire."
Sharkey said he used a rag, which he lit on the stove, to set the living room on fire, according to the report. Evidence of those actions were found in the home.
Fire department spokesman Mark Miles said only one person was living in the house. The homeowner told authorities Sharkey was a new tenant, according to his arrest report.
Sharkey, 2836 Canonicus St., Baton Rouge, was booked into Parish Prison on one count of simple arson.