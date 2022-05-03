After four bodies were discovered in four days in a neighborhood along North Harrells Ferry Road — an area that has seen nearly a dozen homicides since Christmas — Baton Rouge Police said Wednesday investigators were looking at possible links among some of the deaths and said the recent killings "were not random."
According to law enforcement data compiled by The Advocate, since last Christmas 11 homicides have occurred within 1 mile of the South Sherwood Forest Boulevard exit off Interstate 12. Nine occurred near a cluster of shabby apartment complexes, six were reported in the last month and five involved homeless men.
Baton Rouge police, who have made arrests in the majority of the killings, said Wednesday that they’re now investigating the weekend’s homicides as “possibly linked to a particular incident” and “were not random.”
In response to the increase, the police department said it reached out to businesses in the area and asked for "situational awareness" that could help reduce crime. The department is also seeking more ways to interact with the area, including more officers on the ground and "Community Walks and Talks," police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
"The department has reached out to business owners in an attempt to have them collaborate (on) efforts to pay for extra patrols in their area," he said.
On Christmas morning last year, residents in the area awoke to a flurry of police activity just outside their front doors. Authorities had been dispatched to a shooting at the Sherwood Meadows apartment complex on Sherwood Hollow Court, where they discovered the body of 36-year-old Brandon Samuel collapsed in the parking lot. He had been shot and died at the scene.
One month later, on Jan. 27, 19-year-old Darlin Joel Torrez-Velasquez was shot and killed as he stood inside the vestibule of the Circle K gas station on South Sherwood Forest. Two men were arrested hours later in connection with the homicide.
On Feb. 15, authorities found 26-year-old Sadi Armstead suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1160 block of Sherwood Hollow Court. Armstead, who was homeless, later died at a hospital and a 21-year-old man was arrested for murder after police determined he shot Armstead during an argument in a parking lot.
Then, on March 14, authorities found the bodies of 24-year-old Kaylen Johnson and her 2-year-old son, Kaden. Following an investigation, detectives learned Johnson’s boyfriend shot the pregnant woman on March 5 as the two sat in a car in the parking lot of her North Harrells Ferry Road apartment complex.
He then placed Johnson’s body in a bag and left it in a ditch off Burbank Drive, then drove to Central where he threw her still-living toddler son off a bridge and left him to die, according to law enforcement. The boyfriend was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of feticide. Because it took place elsewhere, the boy’s death is not one of the 11 counted to have taken place within the noted radius.
Days later, 37-year-old Ryan Marlow was killed in an early-morning shooting that took place in the 10300 block of Cedarlane Avenue, in the Cedarcrest neighborhood not near the apartment complexes. Police arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with Marlow’s death.
On April 6, Demerkus Wiltz, 28, was shot to death at an apartment complex near the corner of Old Hammond Highway and Sherwood Forest Boulevard and authorities later arrested a 44-year-old man for the killing.
Less than two weeks later, on April 19, 34-year-old Janice David was stabbed to death inside a car on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard in a gruesome attack livestreamed on Instagram. The alleged killer was arrested later that day.
The bloodshed continued last Friday, when three people died in two separate shootings in the area. Jaylon Carlin, 23, and Ryan Priest, 38, were killed and a third person injured in the 1700 block of Boulevard De Province, while Nikko Hainey, 18, was shot and killed the same day in the 11500 block of North Harrells Ferry Road. Both Priest and Haney were homeless at the time of the shootings. No arrests have been made in any of the deaths.
Finally, on Monday, police discovered the body of Robert Joe Samuel Dundy, Jr. in a grassy area in the 1700 block of North Harrells Ferry Road. Authorities said Dundy died of a gunshot wound and had likely lain there for some time before being discovered. Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
A walk through the cluster of housing complexes along North Harrells Ferry Road shows a community in disrepair as dilapidated apartment buildings with broken windows and boarded doors line a handful of cracked parking lots. At one complex, the front gates hang permanently open, the mechanism to close them smashed to pieces nearby.
As the deadly violence creeps closer and closer to home, some residents say they no longer feel safe from rampant crime.
Paige Kirschenhunter, 29, moved to an apartment complex off of North Harrells Ferry Road last November with her husband and six-year-old daughter.
Since the move, Kirschenhunter said she constantly fears for the safety of her young family. She recalled one instance just a few months ago when she and her husband heard what sounded like 12 gunshots being fired in quick succession as they lay in bed just a few hundred yards away.
The incident terrified Kirschenhunter’s daughter.
“She was nervous to go to sleep because she heard them too,” she said.
As Kirschenhunter stepped outside her front door, a young man crossed the parking lot and headed to his car.
Although he declined to give his name, the man said he had moved to the complex from Baton Rouge’s mid-city area last year. He cited the increase in crime in and around the apartment complex as the reason he now plans to move back.
When asked what she thinks could be driving the rise, Kirschenhunter pointed to high volumes of foot traffic coming and going from the strip of businesses along Sherwood Forest Boulevard, noting that many lots in the area have become gathering places for those struggling with addiction.
“(The city doesn’t) help people get off the streets,” she added.
Mayor’s office spokesman Mark Armstrong said Wednesday that the city and its community-based partners are aware of the situation, noting that many of the city’s partner organizations, like Baton Rouge’s recently-launched street teams unit, are employing a boots-on-the-ground approach to stemming violence throughout the city.
“They’re always connected to the streets,” he said. “They often know better than anyone else what’s going on, and they go up there and intervene as much as they can.”
Since its launch last June, the street teams unit, which works almost exclusively in the 70802 and 70805 ZIP codes, has completed 26 “high-risk” interventions and connected with up to 25,000 residents, either online or in-person, Armstrong said.
He declined to speculate what could be behind the recent crime wave in the North Harrells Ferry Road area, but said the city believes a community-based approach will ultimately be effective in reducing its overall violent crime rates.
“We let them do their work,” Armstrong said. “We let them build upon the relationships that they’re (building), because that’s some of the most important work right there when it comes to public safety.”