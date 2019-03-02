Authorities arrested at least five people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Sabino Carranza, 22, 8914 Caliente Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, careless operation, driver's license required.
- Terrence Hollins, 44, 4837 Underwood Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, driver's license suspended or revoked, possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle, license plate switched.
- Terry Matthews, 56, 8567 Longwood View Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage, driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Joshua Rogers, 34, 1330 Central Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI.
- Donell Toussaint, 20, 3175 Oakcrest Dr., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, driver's license required or expired, resisting an officer.