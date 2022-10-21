Police are working "around the clock" to identify the suspect or suspects who injured nine people Friday after firing several rounds into the crowd of a packed Southern University fraternity party, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said.
In a statement Friday afternoon, the mayor said her office is working closely with local, state and federal law agencies to provide police with resources as they investigate the case.
"As we speak, our law enforcement agencies are working around the clock to chase down leads and make arrests," she said.
The incident took place before 2 a.m. at the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity house, located just outside Southern University's campus. Of the nine people injured, seven were hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries, BRPD spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola said.
Authorities have not disclosed what may have led to the shooting, which took place hours before thousands planned to gather at the campus to enjoy the school's annual homecoming festivities.
In her statement, Broome condemned the act, saying that the incident was just the latest example of a nationwide rise in gun violence.
She asked local leaders to continue engaging their communities to address the underlying causes of violent crime and called for changes to laws that allow easy access to firearms.
"Our people deserve peace," Broome said, "and we will not stop working to that end."