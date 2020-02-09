A 21-year-old was killed and three others were injured after the car they were in ran a red light and veered into a pole on Florida Boulevard, authorities said.
The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the 10800 block of Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge Police said Sunday.
Investigators believe a Chrysler 200 was traveling east on Florida Boulevard when its driver drove through a red light, entered the intersection and swerved into a traffic center median pole to avoid hitting an oncoming car.
Police say Moises Lanza, 21, of Baton Rouge, was a front-seat passenger and suffered fatal injuries in the wreck.
The car's driver and two rear passengers were brought to a local hospital with minor injuries, officials said.