Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Sunday and noon Tuesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Charles Jones, 48, 12147 Foster Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, and hit and run.
- Zipporah Lockett, 25, 9864 Breeden Drive, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, driver's license suspended or revoked, flight from an officer, and hit and run.