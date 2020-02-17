A group of five men, including at least two Southern University students, are accused of robbing two LSU students at gunpoint inside their dorm room under the guise they were there to play video games, according to arrest reports.
Five men are seen on surveillance video entering Cypress Hall at LSU's main campus around 2:30 a.m. on Friday. One had knocked on the front door and the on-duty desk attendant opened the door and allowed them inside.
Video shows three of the men enter a dorm room while two others remain outside. Two victims told police that the three men all had guns and robbed them.
They're accused of taking two iPhones, a camouflage Sony PlayStation controller, the keys to a 2019 Honda Accord and eventually the vehicle, according to the arrest report. That vehicle has since been recovered.
One victim said that just before the armed robbery, he was on the phone with Southern University student Stefan Mann, 19, about playing a group video game session. Mann was not expected to be present, but he helped coordinate the session, according to the report.
Police believe Mann is one of the two men who remained outside the dorm room.
LSU investigators showed surveillance images to Southern University police, who shared them with university Residence Life advisers. They recognized one man as Southern student Timothy Allen Williams, 19. The desk attendant also picked him out of a photo lineup, authorities said.
Williams and Mann were both arrested Monday night. Three men remain wanted in the case.
Williams told investigators that Mann arranged the group to commit the armed robbery, according to his arrest report. Text messages between Williams and an unknown person show Williams saying they could rob one of the victims, who he previously knew.
Williams, 19, Jones Hall, Baton Rouge, was booked on armed robbery and theft of a motor vehicle.
Mann, 18, 28 Sunflower Lane, Waggaman, was booked on principle to armed robbery.
Additional suspects are still wanted in the case, LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard said. Those men are:
- Lorenzo Jermiah Fisher, 18
- Donta Alphonse Green, 19
- Desmond Oliver Tolbert, 19
Authorities have not indicated what counts those three men, whose addresses were not available, could face.