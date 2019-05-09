Baton Rouge Police on Thursday night were looking for a woman who was able to get out of her handcuffs after an arrest earlier in the day and run from the District 4 police station on Scenic Highway, a department spokesman said.
Nadia Butcher, 23, address unavailable, had been arrested late Thursday afternoon after officers responding to a complaint about a suspicious incident involving Butcher found that she had several outstanding warrants from multiple agencies in other parishes, said Sgt. Don Coppola, police department spokesman.
At the station, Butcher was able to slip out of the handcuffs and escape, Coppola said.
As of about 8 p.m. Thursday, police were continuing the search for Butcher, who will now face an additional arrest warrant by Baton Rouge Police for her escape, he said.