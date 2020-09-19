lspstock.adv_HS_003
A Greensburg teen was killed in a fatal crash in Clinton Saturday morning, State Police reported. 

The accident happened just before 8 a.m. on LA Hwy 10 in East Feliciana Parish, according to State Police spokesperson Trooper Taylor Scrantz.

Police learned that 17-year-old Demetrius Orlando Robertson Jr. was driving east on LA Hwy 10 in a 2014 Ford Fusion when a 2011 Nissan Juke was traveling in the opposite direction. 

Scrantz said that for unclear reasons, Robertson crossed the center line into the opposing lane and struck the Nissan head-on.

Robertson, who was unrestrained, died at the scene. The driver of the Nissan was also unrestrained and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis, Scrantz said.

