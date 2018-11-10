Baton Rouge firefighters were battling a major fire Saturday night at the Goodwood Place Apartments in Mid City that sent dozens of people out on the streets to see what was going on.
It was a fire in a 12-unit residential building that caused a roof collapse, said Mark Miles, a spokesman for the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
He said firefighters don't believe anyone was injured but are still investigating. Police, fire and emergency medical services crews were all on the scene as firefighters pumped water trying to extinguish the fire.
Mles said from the scene that firefighters were actively fighting the blaze as of 8:05 p.m. and had to adopt a defensive position to keep it from spreading to other buildings. It was not immediately known when the fire broke out and was reported.
Smoke filled the air as dozens of people milled about outside near the apartment complex, at 356 Apartment Court Drive. Firefighters were battling flames shooting from the top of one of the buildings as smoke billowed out, filling the air.
Government Street traffic in the area was being diverted.
