LSU police arrested nine people Saturday on outstanding warrants after implementing a new background check policy for people seeking to work in Tiger Stadium during home games.
University spokesman Ernie Ballard III said in a statement that "all third-party vendors … have to go through an electronic screening prior to entering the stadium."
He said many of the people arrested Saturday "were identified through that process," which university officials started last year.
Parish Prison booking records indicated LSU police had arrested nine people on outstanding warrants Saturday afternoon and evening. Three were from New Orleans, one from Baker and the rest from Baton Rouge, according to booking records.