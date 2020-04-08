Police are investigating the death of a 21-year-old Baton Rouge man found shot in a parking lot Tuesday night.
According to a press release from the Baton Rouge Police Department, Joshua Andrews was found in a parking lot on Rosenwald Road around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police say Andrews was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
A homicide investigation is underway, police said.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact officials at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
This is a developing story.