Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Tuesday and noon Saturday.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Moises Amador-Daca, 33, 909 East Rome Street, Gonzales, first-offense DWI, required method of turning at intersections.
- Curtis Easterling, 53, 1725 N. South Boulevard, first-offense DWI, not in possession of a driver's license.
- Xavier Fields, 29, 1626 Emmaline Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control, disobeying a red light.