Relatives of the Baton Rouge man killed in a shooting Saturday evening are left wondering whether his 2-year-old daughter will remember her dad when she grows up.

Roderick Daniels Jr., 28, was found injured by gunshots in front of a house on Susan Avenue around 5 p.m. Saturday, according to Baton Rouge police. The shooting occurred in a neighborhood just north of Florida Boulevard near its intersection with Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

Daniels was rushed to the hospital but later pronounced dead. Police said no suspects or motives have been identified.

His family said they're still in the dark about what happened but are hoping for answers.

"I just want to know what happened, regardless of who did it or who was at fault," said his older sister Kasey Daniels, 31. "Not knowing is the worst part."

Roderick Daniels grew up in the Baton Rouge area and graduated from Plaquemine High School. His sister said he moved away after high school to play football at a junior college in Kansas, then transferred to Blinn College in Texas where he continued his football career until an injury forced him to stop playing.

That's when Daniels moved back to Baton Rouge and reconnected with a woman he had met in high school. The two started dating and eventually had a daughter together.

Kasey Daniels said her brother had been working most recently as a crane operator at local plants, helping to support his family and watching his daughter grow up. A recent photo of the little girl shows her dressed in a pumpkin outfit for Halloween, flashing a big grin.

Kasey Daniels described her little brother as "the guy who would help literally anybody." He was "a little spoiled" as the youngest of three siblings, she said with a smile. But above all he was fun-loving and generous.

She's not sure what he was doing in the neighborhood where he was killed, which is several miles away from his apartment. She added that she sometimes worried about the friends he chose to hang out with, hoping he would be careful but never suspecting his life was in danger.

"All I know is we got a call that he had been shot," Kasey Daniels said. "If he died in a different way, maybe it would be easier to process. … Right now I'm just trying to get through the day."

Baton Rouge police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact the department's Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.