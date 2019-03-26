A police chase shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 before Acadian Thruway on Tuesday afternoon after a driver led State Police through multiple parishes and crashed into multiple vehicles before being taken into custody.
State Police spokesman Trooper Taylor Scrantz said a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on I-10 eastbound in Baton Rouge, but the driver refused to stop and instead fled authorities, leading them all the way into Ascension Parish before making a U-turn on the interstate and heading back toward Baton Rouge.
Scrantz said the driver struck multiple vehicles during the chase and was finally stopped near the Acadian Thruway exit on I-10 west. He said there are no reported injuries at this time.
Can't see video below? Click here.
It was not immediately known why authorities originally tried to pull the vehicle over or why the driver was fleeing.
It appears the officers were able to stop a vehicle in the left lane of I-10 West at Acadian. Parts of the pursuit and stop were captured on DOTD's live traffic cameras.
The traffic stop contributed to traffic backups in town. Only the far right lane of the westbound interstate is currently open over Acadian.
More details to come.