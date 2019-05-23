A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a massage appointment is now in custody after a brief standoff with police Thursday afternoon, according to Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola.
Police attempted to arrest Roderick Dewayne Birks, 36, earlier Thursday, but instead of responding to officer orders, he instead remained in his Amarillo Street home. The standoff lasted about three hours, Coppola said.
Birks, who has a forged massage therapist license, is accused of assaulting a woman in April during an appointment at 240 Laurel St., the address of the Massage Emporium in downtown Baton Rouge.
Birks is accused of removing the sheet over the woman's body, then sexually assaulting her, his arrest warrant says. The woman later received a sexual assault evaluation from a nurse at Woman's Hospital, which was able to confirm male DNA was present.
The investigation determined that Birks had been using a forged license from the State Board of Massage Therapy.
Birks is wanted on sexual battery, a felony, and sexual conduct prohibited during a massage, a misdemeanor.