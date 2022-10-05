A Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputy who crashed into a woman's car on La. 16, killing her, is now the subject of a criminal investigation, Sheriff Jason Ard said.
In a statement released Wednesday, Ard said he had turned the case over to Louisiana State Police, adding that it was set to be reviewed by a grand jury next week.
"I have turned over this investigation fully to the Louisiana State Police," he said. "It is my understanding that they are also working with the Livingston Parish District Attorney's Office and a grand jury is scheduled to review the matter in its entirety."
Livingston Parish District Attorney Scott Perrilloux confirmed the case will go before a grand jury.
On July 15, the deputy, who Ard's office has declined to identify, was responding to a call for service shortly after 1 a.m. in a "fully marked" Chevrolet Tahoe when he hit a 2004 Saturn Ion stopped in the southbound left lane of La. 16 near its intersection with La. 64, State Police officials said.
The driver of the Saturn, 33-year-old Christinia Estave, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries. She was rushed to a hospital but later died.
An obituary for Estave said she was a mother of four who had lived the majority of her life in Denham Springs.
State police officials said toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis.