A celebration of life for slain Baton Rouge icon Sadie Roberts-Joseph will be held Monday.

Roberts-Joseph's sister Beatrice Johnson said the celebration will be 10 a.m. Monday at the Living Faith Christian Center at 6180 Winbourne Avenue. Those in attendance are asked to wear black-colored clothing or African print.

Roberts-Joseph, a civil rights activist, was found suffocated in the trunk of her car behind an abandoned house last Friday.

She was 75.

Roberts-Joseph founded the Baton Rouge African American history museum in 2001. She became known as a tireless advocate for the city's black community and an unwavering voice of peace, acceptance and healing. Local and state leaders have mourned her loss and praised her accomplishments as news of her death spread nationwide.

On Tuesday, Baton Rouge Police announced that Ronn Jermaine Bell had been charged in her murder.

Bell, 38, is a registered sex offender and was a tenant of Roberts-Joseph. Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul mentioned that Bell owed about $1,200 in unpaid rent, but said an official motive hasn't been determined in the ongoing investigation.

Bell's DNA was found on Roberts-Joseph's body, according an affidavit of probable cause that Baton Rouge police filed to support the arrest. Video evidence shows him near where her car was found — about 3 miles from her Scotlandville home, which is down the street from the house Bell was renting from her.

A vigil was held for Roberts-Joseph Tuesday night and there was a balloon release Wednesday morning.