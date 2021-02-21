A Denham Springs man sitting on Lockhart Road in Livingston Parish was struck and killed Saturday evening, State Police said.
The fatal crash took the life of Daniel Tarver, 30.
State Police investigators learned that as Tarver was sitting in the eastbound lane of Lockhart Road, east of La. 16, a Ford Fusion traveling eastbound on the road struck Tarver.
The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m.
Tarver was pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said. The driver of the Ford was properly restrained and was not injured.
As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from Tarver and the driver of the Ford for analysis.