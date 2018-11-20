One person died in the hospital after a fatal shooting overnight at an apartment complex off South Choctaw Drive, authorities said.
Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said crews responded to reports of a shooting around 1:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of North Marque Ann Drive. The address is that of an apartment complex off South Choctaw Drive, east of North Sherwood Forest Drive.
Coppola said the male victim was found on the scene and transported to the hospital, where he later died.
The investigation is ongoing.
This story will be updated.