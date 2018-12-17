Fired Baton Rouge Police officer Yuseff Hamadeh, who was found to have been untruthful about an August encounter where he shot at a fleeing motorist, believes he deserves his job back because the internal affairs investigation violated his rights.

Hamadeh's attorney alleges that when Hamadeh was given a polygraph examination during the internal affairs investigation, he was denied counsel and the questions were not recorded — two violations of the rights afforded to all law enforcement officers under investigation. Attorney Tommy Dewey, who represents Hamadeh, filed a motion for summary judgment, asking the civil service board to rule Hamadeh's termination invalid because of the procedural violations.

"As (state law) demands, officer Hamadeh's termination is an absolute nullity, since previously issued indiscipline/termination was rendered in conflict with the minimum standards set forth in the Police Officers Bill of Rights," the motion says. "Officer Hamadeh's termination is therefore improper and should be overturned."

+3 Fired Baton Rouge officer to appeal, stands by disputed claim he was shot at, attorney says Former Baton Rouge police officer Yuseff Hamadeh, who was fired last week after an investigation into an August shooting, will appeal that dec…

Hamadeh was terminated after telling investigators that 21-year-old Raheem Howard first shot at him, prompting the officer to return fire after the Aug. 7 traffic stop. Howard was arrested on attempted murder of a police officer, but that case was later dropped when District Attorney Hillar Moore III said there was no evidence to support Hamadeh's account of the shooting.

Howard always contended he never had a gun or fired at the officer.

The Baton Rouge Police internal affairs investigation found evidence that only one shot was fired in the encounter, and it was from Hamadeh's gun. No other gun was recovered from the scene. No one was injured in the shooting.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul fired Hamadeh in October.

But Dewey claims the firing should be reversed, in the motion filed Thursday, and hopes the Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board will agree.

“(A bill of rights) is important for everyone, whether it be a citizen or a police officer," Dewey said Monday in an interview. "Minimum standards must be adhered to so their rights can be protected.”

Hamadeh had already appealed the termination, but Dewey said a ruling on these procedural issues would nix the need for a full appeal hearing. If the board agrees that Hamadeh's rights were violated in the investigation, his termination would be invalid.

Can't see video below? Click here.

The motion claims that on Aug. 28, about three weeks after the shooting, an internal affairs investigator contacted Dewey to have Hamadeh go to Louisiana State Police Headquarters for a polygraph examination. Dewey asked to be present during the polygraph examination, but said he was denied by the trooper administering the exam. The attorney also said that when he requested the documents from the polygraph, there was no recording or transcript of the examination.

"All interrogations must be recorded in full and a law enforcement officer is allowed assistance of counsel," the motion says.

+4 One shot or two? Witnesses dispute claim that driver fired gun at BR officer after traffic stop On this there's agreement: Raheem Howard fled from the traffic stop conducted by Baton Rouge police officer Yuseff Hamadeh on Aug. 7 about 6:3…

The report of the polygraph was filed along with the motion. According to that report, the polygraph exam had only two questions, both of which asked, in different phrasing, if Hamadeh saw "that man point a gun at you before you shot at him?" Hamadeh answered 'Yes' to both questions, and no deception was indicated, the report says.

While the polygraph was administered by State Police, the motion says the polygraph exam was done "at the direction of Chief Paul."

Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. declined to comment on pending civil service hearings.

The motion cites a similar case involving a fired City of Gonzales police officer, who was also given a polygraph test and also denied counsel and a recording of the questioning. In Miller v. City of Gonzales, the Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in 2016 that they could not uphold the termination because of the violations of the officer's bill of rights.

Dewey would not say with certainty if Hamadeh would return to work at the capital city's police force if given that opportunity.

"I know he loves police work, so what he decides to do after, if he is given his job back, will be his decision to make at that time," Dewey said.

Ronald Haley Jr., the attorney for Howard, said he is worried about the possibility that Hamadeh returns to police work, an officer he called compromised and unsafe.

In late October, prosecutors started dismissing cases that relied on, or even involved, Hamadeh's testimony, including multiple felony cases. Hamadeh was also the officer in a different June 2017 shooting that followed a traffic stop, this one fatal. In that incident, police said Jordan Frazier, the passenger of the stopped vehicle, pointed a gun at officers while running away, and Hamadeh shot at him, killing him.

+2 District Attorney dismissing cases that hang on word of fired BRPD officer; at least 7 felonies dropped The East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office has started dismissing criminal cases that hang on the word of fired Baton Rouge police…

"I’m at a loss for words on how something this important, this high-profile, can potentially be undone by a critical error like this," Haley said Monday. "This should have been done under protocol, within the police officer’s bill of rights."

He said he doesn't understand how these technicalities were ever allowed to happen.

“I’m utterly disappointed," Haley said. "If they are true, I disagree that the entire disciplinary action should be upended by a mistake such as this, however, if the law says so."

The Municipal Police and Fire Civil Service Board has not set when it will rule on this motion.

+4 Probe into fired BRPD officer finds body, car cams should've recorded shooting; more questions raised The internal investigation into the fired Baton Rouge police officer who shot at a fleeing motorist found that the former cop's body and in-ca…