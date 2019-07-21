Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Lindsay King, 33, 17880 General Forrest Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, distribution of schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, vehicular negligent injuring, reckless operation and improper lane usage.
- Max Williams, 43, 5750 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI.
- Trevon Williams, 27, 58315 W. Homestead Dr., Plaquemine, second-offense DWI, improper lane usage, failure to maintain control and reckless operation.