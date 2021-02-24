After video clips circulated on social media showing a Baton Rouge police officer tussling with a juvenile on the ground, some critics have accused the cop of using a chokehold.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana released a statement this week accusing the officer of "restraining a juvenile using a chokehold, a maneuver that has been banned by the Baton Rouge Police Department since 2017." A local activist released a similar assessment of the video, which was shot Sunday afternoon in a neighborhood near Goodwood Boulevard and South Flannery Road.

BRPD officials have declined comment on whether the restraint caught on video was actually a chokehold or otherwise violated department policies, saying their investigation is ongoing. Relatives who posted the video to social media said the child is 13.

More and more agencies are turning away from chokeholds and other neck restraints, especially after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis prompted widespread protests against police brutality. Floyd was pronounced dead after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for more than seven minutes despite his pleas for relief.

Floyd was handcuffed and lying facedown on the ground while the officer kept him pinned under a knee. The juvenile in the Baton Rouge video was facing up while the officer held him down with an arm behind his neck.

"In 2021 after George Floyd it makes no sense that any officer would choke a human being," Baton Rouge activist Gary Chambers tweeted Sunday night about the incident. "It's shameful and shows a lack of control."

There are two types of neck restraints sometimes included in law enforcement training: a traditional chokehold, which cuts off air supply via pressure on the throat, and the carotid control method, which typically involves an officer reaching around the neck and putting pressure on the carotid arteries, thus reducing blood flow to the brain.

The BRPD policy regulating use of force forbids "chokeholds or strangleholds, except in emergency circumstances where it is immediately necessary to use deadly force and the authorized weapons are inoperable, inaccessible or otherwise not available." That change was one of several instituted in 2017 to bring the department more in line with national best practices, officials said.

The policy also says officers "shall never employ unnecessary force or violence, and will use only such force in the discharge of duties as is reasonably necessary in all circumstances." Officers are required to deescalate situations when possible, before using force.

Bodycam footage of the recent incident involving a Baton Rouge police officer has not been released.

The mayor and police chief requested permission from a judge to make it public since the identities of juveniles are protected under state public records laws, but a BRPD spokesman said Wednesday the request had been denied. The denial was likely because there are several other juveniles included in the footage.

Officials are expected to release more details about the incident later this week.

The snippet of social media video appears to show the officer with his arm behind the child's neck, not compressing the front. The complete bodycam footage could shed light on whether the officer should have done more to deescalate the situation before forcing the juvenile onto the ground.

Baton Rouge police said the encounter stemmed from multiple complaints Sunday afternoon about a disturbance involving two families fighting in the area of 13000 block of Goodwood Drive, beyond the end of Goodwood Boulevard east of South Flannery Road. There were both children and parents involved in the dispute, and officers were summoned twice within 30 minutes, police said.

One of the calls involved people fighting with baseball bats. But the first time officers responded, they were able to de-escalate the situation without taking anyone into custody, police said.

The boy shown in the video was later arrested on two counts of battery on an officer and one each of disturbing the peace, resisting an officer and interfering with officers. He was released from juvenile detention Sunday evening, according to police. His female cousin was also arrested. She was accused of disturbing the peace and resisting arrest, then released into the custody of her mom without being booked into the detention center.

When asked to describe the alleged battery complaints that landed a child behind bars, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul declined to elaborate Monday amid the ongoing investigation. He said the officer involved has not been placed on administrative leave, which suggests BRPD leaders consider his actions roughly in line with department policies.

The ACLU statement called for systemic reform, claiming the BRPD decision to ban chokeholds in recent years "did not stop this child from being brutalized, and incremental reform will not end the epidemic of police violence in America."

There is little consensus among American law enforcement agencies about whether chokeholds should be permitted and under what circumstances, if any.

The Washington Post reported last year that at least 32 of the nation's 65 largest police departments banned or strengthened restrictions on the use of neck restraints in the months following Floyd's death.

The Post analysis found that 46 of those 65 agencies prohibit chokeholds in their use of force policies while 44 prohibit carotid holds.

An attorney for the boy arrested Sunday questioned whether BRPD should have more stringent policies defining how officers should interact with juveniles — a point Paul also acknowledged during his remarks Monday.

Paul said Baton Rouge police are open to examining and revaluating some policies and training. In the meantime, he asked for patience from the public while his department investigates the incident.

In an effort to demonstrate that his department takes these issues seriously, Paul described how the city hired a third-party company to investigate another incident involving a juvenile suspect that occurred over the summer and prompted similar outcry after video circulated on social media. The department quickly released bodycam footage showing the officer had placed his knee briefly on the child's back, not his neck. But Paul said Monday that the investigation had recently yielded some recommended policy changes, though he did not elaborate on the exact recommendations.