A Donaldsonville man was arrested Friday for shooting two sisters at a Baton Rouge hotel in March.

Al Boyd, 30, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish prison on two counts of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the arrest warrant, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting at America's Best Value Inn off Siegen Lane where they discovered two women with critical gunshot wounds lying in the middle of the courtyard.

Witnesses told detectives the two women were long-term guests at the hotel and had allegedly stolen money from Boyd. They said Boyd retaliated by punching and kicking the women to the ground before shooting them and fleeing.

The warrant describes Boyd waiting behind an ice machine for the women, emerging as they crossed a courtyard amd waving a handgun before he “brutally gunned down” the two sisters.

One of the women told detectives after that she had known Boyd for some time and confirmed he was acting out after the theft.

Boyd has an extensive criminal history, according to the arrest warrant, and was on parole at the time of the incident.