A man was shot and killed at a hotel on Boardwalk Drive Thursday, the most recent in a long string of deadly incidents to take place at one of Baton Rouge's budget hotels along the I-12 corridor.
Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said officers were dispatched to the FairBridge Inn Express around 3 a.m., where they found 24-year-old Hentrell Johnson dead from gunshot wounds.
Police have not yet arrested a suspect. McKneely said an investigation into a motive for the shooting is ongoing.
The budget hotel is one of several along a four-mile stretch of highway that public officials and law enforcement have identified as hotbeds for drug-related and criminal activity.
According to data tracked by the East Baton Rouge District Attorney, 10 out of the 11 deadliest places in the parish for overdoses are budget motels. Five of the seven are situated along I-12, between Airline Highway and Central Throughway: Hotel FairBridge Inn Express, Woodspring Suites Extended Stay, OYO Hotel East, Siegel Select and America’s Best Value Inn.
The area has also been plagued by a slew of homicides and nonfatal shootings. Just last week, a 19-year-old woman was shot and injured at a OYO hotel on Gwenadele Ave. — less than two miles from the spot where Johnson was killed.
To address the growing problem, East Baton Rouge passed an ordinance in 2018 mandating that hotels and motels apply for permits through the city-parish that could be suspended or revoked if the businesses were found to host activity that “negatively impacts the health, safety and welfare” of guests or nearby residents. One way that activity would be tracked was through the number of calls to law enforcement over certain periods of time.
Four years after the ordinance passed, however, city-parish officials said no hotels had been fined or shut down. Several had never even sought a permit to begin with.
Darryl Gissel, the City-Parish’s chief administrative officer, said in April that part of the problem stemmed from the ordinance’s lack of clarity on how to identify hotels out of compliance, as well as a lack of funding for enforcing the ordinance and tracking businesses. He also noted there was no defined appeals process for businesses deemed not in compliance.
Because City Hall closed early Thursday for Veterans Day, Gissel said he was unable to check whether the FairBridge Inn Express had ever applied for a permit, but he did provide a log of recent calls placed to EMS from the hotel.
The log, which only included data for overdoses, not shootings or homicides, showed that emergency responders received 28 calls for drug overdoses from the hotel's 11314 Boardwalk Drive address in 2020, and 19 calls in 2021. Numbers for 2022 were not available.
"We definitely have activity happening at these places yet again," Gissel said.
Gissel said a re-write of the ordinance intended to give the city-parish more power in dealing with crime-ridden businesses is still in progress.
Calls to the hotel went unanswered Thursday, and representatives of the hotel chain's headquarters could not be reached by phone. Multiple emails sent via the FairBridge Inn website were met with error messages.
Citing BRPD’s ongoing investigation, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III said it was too early to comment on the shooting, but he acknowledged Johnson’s killing took place in an area that’s seen a substantial increase in drug activity and overdose deaths in recent years.
He said his office plans to look into the FairBridge Inn’s history to determine whether the hotel is in violation of Louisiana’s nuisance statute, which targets violent and drug-related activity at places like hotels and apartment complexes.
Moore has previously cited properties for such violations. In 2020, District Court Judge William Morvant formally declared the Tigerland-area Sandpiper apartment complex a nuisance after hearing arguments laid out by Moore that there was an established pattern of illegal activity on the premises. Moore pointed to the 195 calls for service that police had received from the complex since 2016.
Though the FairBridge Inn has been pinpointed as an overdose hotspot, that doesn't automatically qualify it as a nuisance property, Moore said. The law identifies the manufacturing, selling or distribution – but not possession – of drugs as violations in accordance with the law.
Moore couldn't immediately say whether the FairBridge Inn had previously been investigated or cited for drug-related violations. According to immediately available records, Johnson’s death is the first deemed a homicide to take place at the property.