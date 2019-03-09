Two people are dead after a collision with a log truck on La. 1 in Pointe Coupee Parish Saturday morning, State Police said.
Brandon Wright, 35, and Erica Thomas, 36, both of Batchelor, were killed around 12:30 a.m. in the crash at the Simmesport Bridge, State Police spokesman Taylor Scrantz wrote in a news release. The driver of the log truck, 61-year-old Dannie Dixon, also of Batchelor, was not injured.
Dixon was driving southbound in a 1997 International truck when he crossed the centerline to make a wide right turn, Scrantz said.
Wright and Thomas, traveling northbound, struck the log truck's rear axle and their vehicle ran off the right side of the road into a ditch, overturning in a nearby canal, Scrantz said.
Wright and Thomas, who were both wearing seat belts, were pronounced dead at the scene, he said.
The crash remains under investigation, and toxicology samples were taken from both Dixon and Wright, who was driving the other vehicle, the release said.