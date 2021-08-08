A Baker man died when his car ran off the road and crashed into a tree Saturday night, Louisiana State Police said in a news release.
Landon Spears, 43, was traveling north on LA 37 (Greenwell Springs Road) near LA 409 (Liberty Road) when, for reasons still under investigation, his car went off the road to the right and struck a tree, the release said.
Spears was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing his seatbelt, and impairment is suspected, police said; a toxicology sample was obtained for analysis.