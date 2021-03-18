More than $1.5 million in drugs and cash were seized in a multi-agency narcotics investigation in East Baton Rouge Parish, officials announced Thursday.
The months-long investigation targeted an alleged drug distribution network operated by Cedric "Tyson" Clay, one of the five men arrested, according to a release from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
Search warrants were conducted at five addresses:
- 1210 Leonidas Drive
- 12388 Leonidas Drive
- 2467 Plantation Drive
- 8741 Hickory Drive
- 3030 Marydon Drive
Those seizures yielded $673,070 in cash seized, 18.52 pounds of heroin, 2.5 pounds of fentanyl, 13 pounds of cocaine, 14 ounces of crack cocaine, 1 pound of methamphetamine, 29 pounds of marijuana, 254 doses of Xanax and 98 doses of Hydrocodone, police said.
Police also seized four rifles, two shotguns, six handguns and four ballistic vests. Two of the handguns were identified as having been reported stolen.
The five men arrested were:
- Antonio Allen, 22
- Antwun Allen, 21
- David Lee, 19
- Allen Wright, 41
- Cedric "Tyson" Clay, 40
Clay was booked on six counts of possession with intent to distribute, along with firearm counts. Wright, Lee and Antwun Allen were booked on possession and firearm counts, while Antonio Allen was booked on only a pair of possession counts.
Members of the Iberville Sheriff's Office, Baton Rouge Police Department, Drug Enforcement Agency and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted the East Baton Rouge sheriff's office in the investigation.