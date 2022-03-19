Police are investigating a shooting Friday night that claimed the life of a 17-year-old off Scotland Avenue in North Baton Rouge.
The shooting took place around 7:35 p.m. in the 8500 block of Scotland Avenue, according to BRPD spokesman Lt. Don Coppola Jr.
The victim who died a short time later at a local hospital, Coppola said, was identified as Markeith Franklin, who lived in a neighborhood just a few blocks north from the crime scene.
BRPD urged anyone with information about the shooting to call its Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.