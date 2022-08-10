Salaries for Baton Rouge police officers will significantly increase after the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council on Wednesday approved Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s proposed pay raises for city-parish employees.
The plan will increase pay at the Baton Rouge Police Department by 7%, and by 5% for all municipal fire and city-parish employees. The pay bumps are aimed at filling vacancies.
Baton Rouge police have a high vacancy rate in a year that’s on pace to have the city’s second-highest homicide rate on record, but pay for officers is some of the lowest in the metro area.
“We are blessed to have a plethora of individuals who contribute to strengthening the fabric of this community,” Broome said. “Every one of them deserves to make a living so they can pay their bills and maintain their dignity.”
City-parish vacancies are also high, a situation worsened by the pandemic in recent years. The 5% pay bump is the first general raise for city-parish employees in seven years. Councilmember Cleve Dunn said city-parish employees deserve a raise as much as police officers do.
In addition to the 7% approved Wednesday, personnel in the police department also received two 3% pay raises last year, bringing their total pay bump to 13% in two years. The first increase bumped the starting pay for an officer fresh out of the police academy who had spent six months on the job to $34,986 annually.
“DPW is cleaning out our ditches and doing some of the dirtiest work,” Dunn said. “They have not gotten a 13% raise in the last year or two.” Those employees will receive the 5% pay raise.
The across-the-board increases will add approximately $17.1 million to the city-parish’s annual spending. Linda Hunt, director of the city-parish’s finance department, said the pay increases will be funded through higher sales tax collections and a budget surplus.
Starting pay for an officer with a bachelor’s degree will be approximately $43,000 a year. In addition, officials in the mayor’s administration say all future entry-level police officers will be hired at an elevated pay grade. After a year on the force, which includes a 3% merit raise after six months and supplemental state pay, their base annual pay will be approximately $50,000 a year if they have a bachelor’s degree.
Brandon O’Neal, president of the Baton Rouge Police Union, told the council the raises are a good start, but aren’t enough to bring police salaries on par with the rest of the state. He expressed concern that the mayor’s pay plan starts officers at a higher pay step, so they’ll reach their maximum salary faster.
“Many officers will be capped early in their careers and will then be easily recruited to other agencies,” O’Neal said. “This will inhibit retention efforts among all of our most experienced officers.”
He said the union has a new contract to present to the mayor in hopes of improving both pay and retention.
“‘We hope that with the help of the support of the administration and the council we can continue to make progress in compensation for the dedicated men and women of the Baton Rouge Police Department,” O’Neal said.
Police Chief Murphy Paul said in an interview he understands the union’s concerns, but feels satisfied with the council’s approval. He said a steeper raise would require raising taxes, and he doesn’t think it’s the right time for that.
“Every 1% raise that we get costs us about $600,000,” Paul said. “We recognized those dollars within our existing budget.”
The raises for all employees will go into effect Sept. 10.
Staff writer Paul Cobler contributed to this report.