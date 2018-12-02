An inmate who escaped from the West Baton Rouge jail in early November was captured Sunday in Baton Rouge.
Authorities apprehended Michael Jones on Hollywood Street around 1:45 p.m. Sunday, according to a release from the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
He will be booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison as a fugitive and then transferred back to West Baton Rouge and booked on simple escape, the release said.
WAFB-TV reported that Jones escaped in early November when he walked off from the facility while taking out the trash. He had been incarcerated since 2010 on armed robbery charges.