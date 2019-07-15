A male victim died from gunshot wounds after a shooting in the 6800 block of Hanks Drive early Monday morning, Baton Rouge police said.

The shooting was reported around 2:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of Hanks Drive, which is near its intersection with Airline Highway, according to police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.

Can't see map below? Click here.

The location is also across the street from the Port Royal apartment complex, which opened within the past few years to provide affordable housing just outside Baton Rouge's Brookstown neighborhood. The complex itself has been the scene of at least two other homicides within recent months and the surrounding area has long been plagued with crime, inciting fear among residents.

Killing marks 2nd homicide in recent weeks at Airline Highway apartment complex A man was shot and killed at an Airline Highway apartment complex late Saturday — the second victim of fatal gunfire at that location in just …

Coppola said a male victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.