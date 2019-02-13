The Baton Rouge man dubbed as "The Hamburglar" who allegedly robbed three local restaurants since mid-January was arrested Monday.
According to a East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Facebook Post, authorities arrested Cornelius Kelly, 34, and booked him with three counts of simple criminal damage to property and three counts of simple burglary.
Kelly gained entry into the establishments by shattering the drive-thru windows, according to the sheriff's office. Once inside, he stole money from registers and safes. His targets led police to nickname Kelly as the "The Hamburglar."
BRPD arrested Kelly on Monday while he attempted to rob the Chicken Shack on Scotland Ave., according to EBRSO's Facebook post. Police later matched Kelly's DNA to the DNA found at an earlier crime scene.
According to EBRSO, Kelly robbed two McDonald's on Jan. 22, one on Plank Road and another on Hooper Road. A week later on Jan. 29, Kelly alleged robbed Adam's Restaurant on Plank Road.