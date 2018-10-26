Local and federal law-enforcement agents, including members of the Baton Rouge Police bomb squad, descended on a Denham Springs towing company Friday afternoon.
While officers were still inside American Coachworks, the FBI released a statement saying a judge had allowed agents to conduct a raid — though no reason was given.
"The FBI New Orleans Field Office, in conjunction with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Louisiana State Police, and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office have executed a court-authorized action in the Denham Springs area of Baton Rouge," the FBI said. Officers at the site declined to speak with reporters.
Witnesses said officials blocked off part of Lockhart Road around 3 p.m. Friday but homes and businesses in the area were not evacuated.
The business bills itself as a "full service towing company" in business for more than 30 years.
In addition to the FBI and the Baton Rouge Police Department explosives, also on the scene were members of the Louisiana State Police, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
The Advocate's Ellyn Couvillion and Hilary Scheinuk contributed to this report.