Authorities arrested at least six people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Clayton Ellender, 28, 12751 Warwick Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.
- Travis Helm, 33, 155 Marilyn Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, tail lamps required, illegal carrying of weapons with drugs and possession of marijuana.
- Kennysha Johnson, 25, 2560 Arbutus Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, hit and run, reckless operation, one way street violation, no proof of insurance, driver's license suspended or revoked, possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle and disturbing the peace.
- Rogelio Aguilar Martinez, 38, 12346 Warfield Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI.
- Ryan Wheeler, 41, 1623 Oleander St., Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, simple obstruction of a highway, license plate required and driver's license required.
- Gary Williams, 28, 1443 Brightside Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and failure to maintain control.