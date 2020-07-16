Police have released the identities of two people killed in a shooting late Wednesday night off Plank Road in Baton Rouge. A third person was also injured and remains hospitalized, police said.

The shooting was reported in the 3300 block of Linden Street, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said.

In a press release Thursday morning, Coppola identified the shooting victims as 27-year-old Cody Hypolite, of Baton Rouge, and 37-year-old Jermaine Jarvis, of Port Allen.

A 40-year-old female was also injured in the shooting, Coppola said.

Details surrounding the incident have not yet been released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact BRPD at (225) 389-4869 or call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.