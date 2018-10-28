Authorities are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred Sunday night on Airline Highway in Prairieville.
State Police are handling the investigation, agency spokesman Senior Trooper Bryan Lee confirmed.
Lee said the crash was reported around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Airline Highway and Jefferson Highway in Ascension Parish.
He confirmed the incident was a fatal crash involving a pedestrian, but didn't provide additional details Sunday night.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office tweeted that the southbound lanes of Airline Highway were closed Sunday night while State Police were working an accident.