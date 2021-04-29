One person was pronounced dead late afternoon Thursday following a shooting on North 26th Street in Baton Rouge, officials said.

The shooting was reported around 3:50 p.m. in the 2600 block of Gayosa Street, a residential neighborhood one block north of North Street.

Baton Rouge police said a male victim died on the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

The deadly shooting marks the fifth homicide within the past week across East Baton Rouge Parish. The parishwide murder rate broke all previous records in 2020 and shows no sign of slowing this year.

