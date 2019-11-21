Two people have been arrested in the slaying of a Denham Springs man who was found shot inside a car on Saturday.

Ronald Irvin, 51, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on first-degree murder and armed robbery. Felisha Smith, 38, was booked on principal to first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Police found Charles Arnold, 29, of 11370 Dubois Lane, Denham Springs, suffering from a gunshot wound inside a car in the 2100 block of North Sherwood Forest on Saturday afternoon. Arnold later died at the hospital.

No further details were available Thursday evening.