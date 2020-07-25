Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Thursday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- George Calhoun, 19, 3311 Bellaire Drive, New Orleans, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage and improper backing.
- Wilson Matamoros Martinez, 35, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, careless operation and driver's license required.
- Seth Rooks, 34, 9675 Balboa Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, headlights required and driver's license suspended or revoked.